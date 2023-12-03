Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea need to win against Brighton on Sunday after a disappointing defeat against Newcastle. The Blues are called for a reaction as they are currently 11th and only won once in the last five games in the Premier League. Brighton, on the other hand, won against Nottingham Forrest last weekend and finally ended a six-game Premier League winless run, the worst spell under coach Roberto De Zerbi. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3 | Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 3 | : 9:00 a.m. ET Location : Stanford Bridge -- London, England

: Stanford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -140; Draw +300; Brighton +340

Storylines

Chelsea: Chelsea have lost five of their opening 13 Premier League games for only the second time in 28 seasons. They had lost seven at this stage in 2015-16. Striker Christopher Nkunku could be involved in a Chelsea matchday squad for the first time this season after he recovered from injury while Romeo Lavia is less likely to be involved. Reece James and Marc Cucurella are both suspended for one game and will miss Sunday's clash against Brighton.

Brighton: Brighton's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last time out ended a six-game Premier League winless run, their worst spell under Roberto De Zerbi since he took charge of the club in September 2022. The Seagulls have scored and conceded in 17 consecutive league matches, which is a Premier League record and the highest in the top flight for 63 years (Manchester United also did it in 17 matches between 1959 and 1960).

Prediction

Brighton seem to be back at their usual form and need to continue with a win away, while Chelsea desperately need a reaction after last week's defeat at Newcastle. Pick: Brighton 2, Chelsea 1.