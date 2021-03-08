Chelsea host Everton in a clash of top-four contenders on Monday. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad currently sit in fourth one point ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's Toffess, though the Toffees have a game in hand. A Chelsea win would give the London side some breathing room in the chase for the Champions League spots while an Everton victory would leave the race for fourth wide open.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET

Monday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -180, Draw +295, Everton +550 (courtesy William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Both teams are in good form, coming off victories in their previous outings. Chelsea won a close match away to struggling Liverpool 1-0, taking their Premier League unbeaten streak under Thomas Tuchel to eight matches. Everton defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0, their third straight victory,

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Everton eked out a 1-0 home victory thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty. Chelsea, however, are a very different side now than they were then having undergone a managerial change and found a run of form that will make them formidable opponents this time around. Everton meanwhile have managed their recent run of good form despite some ugly numbers. While they've taken nine points from their last three matches, they've been collectively outshot across those games 35 to 27 suggesting that without some improved performances their results will likely being to deteriorate.

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last nine games against Everton.

Prediction

Everton's lack of punch hampers them as Chelsea's defense carries the day, and the London squad win comfortably. Pick: Chelsea 2, Everton 0