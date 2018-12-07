Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City takes its undefeated record to London on Saturday as the Premier League leaders face Chelsea. City is 13-2-0 on the season and has 41 points, while Chelsea is in fourth place with 31 points and a record of 9-4-2. No team has been able to get the better of City in league play, but Chelsea hopes it can come out of its rough patch to snatch a huge win and stay in the title fight.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Chelsea

Date : Saturday, Dec. 8



: Saturday, Dec. 8 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge in London



: Stamford Bridge in London TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -106 / Chelsea +312 / Draw +282

Storylines

Manchester City: City has some big injury concerns, but nothing entirely new. Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy are still out injured, but that hasn't slowed this team down due to the ridiculous depth. The expectation for each match is three points, without two key players or not.

Chelsea: The Blues enter this game healthy and with no major injury concerns. But there is a concern, and it's the form. After an undefeated start to the season, Chelsea has lost two of their last three and are trying to stay in the title fight. Three points will be needed here to do so.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea prediction

City goes on the road but can't get the victory, as a late set piece goal from Chelsea sees the game end in a draw.

Pick: Draw (+282)