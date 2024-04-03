Two teams in the midst of disappointing seasons collide when Chelsea host Manchester United in an English Premier League match on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London. The Red Devils entered Matchweek 31 in sixth place in the EPL table with 48 points. They are 11 points behind fourth-place Aston Villa for a spot in next season's Champions League. Meanwhile, the Blues sit 11th in the table with 40 points. A victory on Thursday would pull them within five points of Manchester United for a berth in next season's Europa League.



Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Blues are the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds, with the Red Devils the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United money line: Chelsea -110, Man United +260, Draw +310

Chelsea vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Manchester United spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-110), Man United +0.5 (-120)

CHE: Cole Palmer is tied for sixth in the EPL in assists (eight).

is tied for sixth in the EPL in assists (eight). MUN: Bruno Fernandes ranks 25th in the league in passes (1,511).

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have one of the best players in the league in Cole Palmer. The 21-year-old Palmer, who signed with Chelsea in September, is tied for eighth in the EPL in goals (13) and sixth in assists (eight). In the Blues' most recent match, Palmer scored both of the team's goals in a 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Palmer and Chelsea will face a Manchester United side that has been porous defensively. The Red Devils have conceded 17.2 shots per game this season, better than only Luton Town (17.3) and Sheffield United (18.1). On Saturday, Manchester United allowed 31 shots to Brentford. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have a capable playmaker in Bruno Fernandes. The 29-year-old midfielder from Portugal ranks 21st in the EPL this season in assists (six) and 25th in passes (1,511). He leads the club in both categories.

In addition, Manchester United have dominated the head-to-head series against Chelsea recently. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last seven games against Chelsea, winning the last two matches and drawing the previous five. The Blues also have not beaten Manchester United in a Premier League home game since 2017. See which team to pick here.

