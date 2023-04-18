Real Madrid continue their quest for a second consecutive championship when they visit Chelsea on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. Real Madrid, which defeated Liverpool for the title last season, posted a 2-0 victory against Chelsea at home in the first leg of this matchup. Los Blancos, who have won the Champions League crown a record 14 times, knocked off the Blues in this round last year after losing their semifinal showdown in 2020-21.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Real Madrid are the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Blues are +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea money line: Real Madrid +145, Chelsea +175, Draw +245

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+140)

RMA: Los Blancos have outscored their opponents 16-3 in their last five matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have scored one goal over their last five overall contests

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have lost just one of their nine matches in the Champions League thus far and have won four in a row. They have allowed more than one goal only twice and posted back-to-back clean sheets to double their total in the competition. The club has been just as good offensively as they are tied for third in scoring with 23 goals.

Winger Vinicius Junior is the top scorer for Los Blancos with six goals and is tied for first in the UCL with five assists. After failing to convert in his first four matches in the competition, Karim Benzema has elevated his play and gotten favorable results. The 35-year-old striker has produced four goals over his last three contests, recording a brace in the first leg of Real Madrid's Round of 16 tie against Liverpool before opening the scoring versus Chelsea last Wednesday. Benzema has scored seven times over his last five matches across all competitions.

Why you should back Chelsea

Despite their current offensive struggles, the Blues have a number of players who are more than capable of producing. One is winger Raheem Sterling, who leads the club with three goals in the Champions League. The 28-year-old has netted only four goals in the English Premier League during his first season with Chelsea but reached double digits with Manchester City each of the previous five campaigns.

Kai Havertz is the Blues' leading scorer in the EPL with seven goals in 29 contests. The 23-year-old has converted twice in this competition, with his goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup ultimately being the decisive one. Chelsea have demonstrated their ability to bounce back during Champions League play as they've won five of the last seven ties in which they lost the first leg on the road.

