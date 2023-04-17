Real Madrid hope to keep alive their chances to successfully defend their title when they visit Chelsea for the second leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Real Madrid, who took the crown last season for a record 14th time overall and fifth in nine campaigns, posted a 2-0 victory at home in the first leg of this matchup. Chelsea, who captured the title in 2020-21, are in a major funk as they are winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Real Madrid are the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Blues are +185 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see the Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 82-63-4 for a profit of $2,563 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Chelsea from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea money line: Real Madrid +140, Chelsea +185, Draw +240

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+140)

RMA: Los Blancos have outscored their opponents 16-3 in their last five matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have scored one goal over their last five overall contests



Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos are one of the top-scoring teams in the Champions League as they have recorded 23 goals -- two fewer than Napoli and Manchester City. Winger Vinicius Junior has been a major contributor as he leads Real Madrid with six goals and is tied for first in the competition with five assists. The 22-year-old Brazilian ranks second on the club with nine goals over 27 matches in La Liga this season.

French striker Karim Benzema is second on Los Blancos in UCL play with four goals -- all of which have come over his last three contests. The 35-year-old, who registered at least 21 goals each of the previous four seasons, is second in La Liga this campaign with 14 goals in 19 games. Marco Asensio joined Benzema in scoring against Chelsea in the first leg and has produced seven goals over his last 14 matches across all competitions.

Why you should back Chelsea

Despite their current offensive struggles, the Blues have a number of players who are more than capable of producing. One is winger Raheem Sterling, who leads the club with three goals in the Champions League. The 28-year-old has netted only four goals in the English Premier League during his first season with Chelsea but reached double digits with Manchester City each of the previous five campaigns.

Kai Havertz is the Blues' leading scorer in the EPL with seven goals in 29 contests. The 23-year-old has converted twice in this competition, with his goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup ultimately being the decisive one. Chelsea have demonstrated their ability to bounce back during Champions League play as they've won five of the last seven ties in which they lost the first leg on the road.





