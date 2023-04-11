Teams that met in last year's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals face off in the quarterfinals again when Real Madrid and Chelsea collide in the first leg of a Champions League matchup on Wednesday at the Bernabéu in Madrid. Last year, Los Blancos knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League with a 5-4 win on aggregate. This year, Real Madrid sit in second place in La Liga, while Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League. These teams will play the second leg on April 18 in London.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea the +400 underdog. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 77-81-3 (+4.32 units) with his soccer picks, including a 12-8 record (+2.17) with his Champions League predictions.

Now, Green has broken down Real Madrid vs. Chelsea from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-150), Chelsea +0.5 (+120)

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea money line: Real Madrid -140, Chelsea +400, Draw +270

RMA: Karim Benzema ranks second in La Liga in goals (14)

ranks second in La Liga in goals (14) CHE: Kai Havertz leads the team in goals (seven)

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have one of the best players in the world in Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old striker is second in La Liga in goals scored (14) despite playing just 18 matches this season. Last week, he had two hat tricks in a span of four days -- against Villareal on April 2 and against Barcelona on April 5.

In addition, Real Madrid face a Chelsea team that has struggled offensively recently. The Blues, who will be playing their second game under caretaker manager Frank Lampard, have not scored a goal in their last three matches. That includes a 1-0 loss to Wolves and a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have the confidence of knowing they beat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu last year. In the second leg of last year's Champions League quarterfinal, Chelsea went up 3-0 on Los Blancos and won 3-2. Among the goal scorers for the Blues was Mason Mount.

In addition, Chelsea have a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team and ranks 25th in the league in goals with seven. He has 19 career goals in 85 career appearances with the Blues and 55 career goals in his senior career.

