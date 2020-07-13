Watch Now: NWSL Challenge Cup Highlights: Utah Royals vs OL Reign ( 2:59 )

The National Women's Soccer League continues with the 2020 Challenge Cup Sunday when tournament hosts Utah Royals FC square off against the Chicago Red Stars. Utah is coming off a win over Sky Blue FC, while the Red Stars are still searching for their first win and goal this tournament.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 12

: Sunday, July 12 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Red Stars +260 | Royals -110 | Draw +230

Storylines

Chicago Red Stars: Chicago is currently in the bottom of the standings, an unfamiliar place for a team that has made five consecutive playoffs. While the tournament format is a new journey for everyone, head coach Rory Dames has used group play to give newer players game experience. In their final group match they will need a win if they want a chance to move up the standings ahead of knockout rounds.

Utah Royals FC: Coach Craig Harrington was the assistant coach for the Red Stars prior to taking the new head coaching job in Utah. The tournament hosts have come away with results in their first two group matches before dropping their most recent game against OL Reign on a 90th-minute, stoppage-time goal. A win will help them stay in the upper half of the standings.

Game prediction

The Red Stars will score early and rely on their defense to close things out. Prediction: Red Stars 1, Royals 0