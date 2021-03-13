Mexico's biggest rivalry is on Sunday night as America travel to Guadalajara to take on Chivas. America enter the weekend in second place with a 7-1-2 record, while Chivas are in ninth with a 2-6-2 mark, having won just one of their last five. America enter the game on a three-match winning streak, and if they win and Cruz Azul lose to Monterrey on Saturday, they will finish the weekend alone in first place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Akron - Guadalajara, Mexico

: Estadio Akron - Guadalajara, Mexico TV: Universo and Telemundo

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chivas +185; Draw +190; America +165 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chivas: JJ Macias has six goals for the club to lead the way, and his instinct in the box is always crucial for a team that relies heavily on him. He's scored in four of their last six, but keep an eye on Jesus Molina, who is becoming a consistent contributor in terms of goals. While he has 32 goals in his 13-year career, he's had eight of them since joining Chivas in 2019 and two in the last four games. As he pushes more and more forward, Chivas may just have another key option in connecting with Macias in front of goal.

America: There is some real consistency in this squad now, having scored two goals in each of their last three games. Following a little rough patch earlier on in the season, they have found their footing and want revenge for losing to Chivas in the playoffs last time around. To do that, they have to contain Alexis Vega, who leads the league in assists with four. America will have to get forward quickly and capitalize on the counter. They will have their chances, and taking a couple of them should be enough.

Prediction

America are the favorites, and Chivas have struggled to find wins, but they pick up a crucial one here as they look to make a push for the playoffs. Pick: Chivas 2, America 1