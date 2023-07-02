It's an important summer for Christian Pulisic. Despite being largely frozen out of the Chelsea side he currently plays for, the United States men's national team attacker still has plenty to offer to teams around the world. With 26 goals scored and 21 assists in his 145 appearances for Chelsea, Pulisic has made an impact but with a move needing to happen, AC Milan could be the club to secure his signature after formally submitting a verbal bid for €14 million to sign Pulisic whose Chelsea contract expires during the summer of 2024 according to a report from the Athletic.

That bid is likely about half of what Chelsea would want for Pulisic, but due to the fact that his contract is expiring after next season, the Blues leverage could be rising after Olympique Lyon reportedly have also submitted an offer for Pulisic. Lyon's offer is closer to what Chelsea would be expecting at €25 million and could also include a sell on fee if the 24-year-old moves again in the future.

Pulisic has shown what he can do for the United States men's national team, starring at the World Cup and during Concacaf Nations League as an offensive focal point but in Milan, he would get the support of playing with a genuine wing superstar in Rafael Leao.

Stefano Pioli is looking to replace the production that Brahim Diaz provided as the Spanish winger has returned to Real Madrid following the completion of his loan. Diaz leaving would open the right wing for Pulisic while he could also interchange with Leao during matches since both players can contribute on either wing.

It has been a summer of transition for Milan after selling Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United but an addition of Pulisic would help improve the team's attack. He'd also be joining former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek who signed with Milan last week. Personal teams have already reportedly been agreed between Pulisic and Milan but more needs to be done to come to an agreement between the clubs. Lodging an official bid is the first step in getting that done as Milan could end up being a destination for Pulisic.

There could be plenty of twists and turns with Lyon entering the mix but it does mean that this transfer saga could reach a resolution quickly.