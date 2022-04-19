The 2022 Concacaf W Championship draw will take place on Tuesday, as eight national teams will be divided into two groups for the World Cup qualifying event this summer. CBS Sports analyst Nico Cantor will host the draw live from Miami, and former players Christina Murillo and Alicia Wilson-Lopez will serve as draw assistants. Fans can watch the Concacaf draw on Paramount+ and the Concacaf W Championship beginning July 4.

The Concacaf W Championship will take place in Monterrey, Mexico and will determine four World Cup qualifying spots at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as well as the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the World Cup, while the third placed teams from the two groups will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Six teams qualified for the Concacaf W Championship after winning their groups during the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago will join the United States and Canada for the W Championship with with Groups A and B determined by the draw.

The distribution of the pots for the draw has been done based on the FIFA Women's Ranking of June 2021, with the highest ranked teams in Pot 1 (seeded teams) and the lowest ranked teams in Pot 4. The pots are as follows:

Pot 1: USA and Canada



Pot 2: Mexico and Costa Rica



Pot 3: Jamaica and Panama



Pot 4: Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago

United States are the highest ranked team placed in Group A and Canada, the second highest, will be in Group B. The draw will continue through a random selection from the three pots to determine the remaining group teams.

Additional details around CBS Sports' coverage of the Concacaf W Championship beginning in July 2022 will be announced at a later date.