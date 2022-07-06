The Concacaf W Championship is underway in Monterrey, Mexico, as Matchday 1 is officially in the books for both groups. Eight teams are fighting for a spot in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament also serves as qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024.

The USWNT, Jamaica, Canada and Costa Rica are early contenders to exit their groups as World Cup finalists after picking up wins to open group play. Canada currently has the highest goal differential after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 on Tuesday. The Olympic gold medalists are on top of Group B after the win thanks to a brace from Julia Grosso.

The tournament has also seen the debut of VAR in the competition, and it was utilized in each of the four opening games, including in review of potential penalties. Currently there have been four penalties given by VAR, but only one has been converted across the four opening games.

The Concacaf W Championship will continue with group play on Thursday, July 7, as the USWNT face Jamaica, and Haiti play tournament hosts Mexico. Group B will continue its group stage on Friday, July 8, as Panama meet Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago try to bounce back against Costa Rica.

Let's take a look at how the tournament will work:

Concacaf W Championship schedule and standings

Eight teams will be split into two groups of four for round-robin play. Each team will play each other once in group stage play, with the top two teams will reach the semifinals and in the process qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The two third-placed teams in each group will go to an inter-confederation playoff round set for February of 2023 as a last-gasp chance to clinch a World Cup berth. As it stands, only the AFC region has its teams determined for that round, with Thailand and Chinese Taipei awaiting playoff participants from Concacaf, CONMEBOL, UEFA, CAF and OFC.

There's plenty on the line (outside of a medal) for the third-place game in the W Championship. And that's because the winner of the W Championship will qualify for 2024 Paris Summer Games and the inaugural 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, but the loser of the title game will then need to play the third-place winner in a Concacaf Olympic play-in for the final spot in the Summer Games.

From the United States' perspective, if they reach the final and fail to come away with the Concacaf W trophy this summer, they will need to play for their Olympic lives in a playoff against the third-place winner come September of 2023. How does that sound for some potential intrigue?

Group A

TEAM MP W D L GD PTS United States 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Haiti 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Schedule

Monday, July 4

United States 3, Haiti 0



Mexico 0, Jamaica 1



Thursday, July 7

Concacaf pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Jamaica vs. United States, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Concacaf studio coverage, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Monday, July 11

Concacaf pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Concacaf studio coverage, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Haiti vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Concacaf post-match show, 12 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Group B

TEAM MP W D L GD PTS Canada 1 1 0 0 +6 3 Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 1 -6 0

Schedule

Tuesday, July 5

Costa Rica 3, Panama, 0



Canada 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Friday, July 8

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Panama vs. Canada, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Monday, July 11

Concacaf pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Concacaf studio coverage, 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinal

Thursday, July 14

Third place match

Monday, July 18

Semifinalist 3 vs. Semifinalist 4, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Final

Monday, July 18