World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL saw Round 4 take place on Tuesday with all 10 national teams in action as Brazil and Argentina earned impressive road wins. Meanwhile, the biggest surprise was Ecuador destroying Colombia, 6-1, in a game where the winner wasn't all that surprising based on recent form, but the scoreline certainly was as Gustavo Alfaro's men made a big statement at home. Venezuela also got its first victory in an upset over Chile, while Bolivia got its first point with a draw at Paraguay.

Here's the complete scoreboard and schedule, along with what to know:

Scoreboard

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Ecuador 6, Colombia 1

Venezuela 2, Chile 1

Brazil 2, Uruguay 0

Paraguay 2, Bolivia 2

Argentina 2, Peru 0

Argentina impresses ... finally

That is the Argentina people expect to see when you look at all the talent in this squad. Through the first three games, Argentina accumulated seven points but not once looked even remotely good. Its mediocre play has been defined by a lack of ideas, a reliance on Lionel Messi and just questionable player selection by manager Lionel Scaloni. But maybe the inexperienced manager has found the two game-changers with Gio Lo Celso and Nicolas Gonzalez in the 2-0 victory. Lo Celso once again assisted Gonzalez on a goal, just like in the last match against Paraguay, with a potentially crucial partnership developing in the attacking third. The two young players have built quite the chemistry and should be starters moving forward based on their performances.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez found his scoring touch again with a nifty finish inside the box in the first half to double the lead and put Argentina on the path to victory.

The win puts Argentina in a great spot heading into March where it will face Uruguay and Brazil in the toughest back-to-back games the squad will face in the campaign.

Brazil takes care of Uruguay

In a match where both teams were missing key players, Brazil went to Montevideo and kept its perfect record going with a fine 2-0 win over a Luis Suarez-less Uruguay. Suarez missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, while Brazil were without Neymar and other key players due to injury.

Brazil took a 1-0 lead just 34 minutes in thanks to Arthur, though his shot took a fortunate bounce of a Uruguay defender before making its way past Martin Campagna.

Richarlison then made it 2-0 off a cross with Uruguay's defense not playing up to its normal high standards, putting Oscar Tabarez's team behind the eight ball just ahead of the break.

The hosts did hit the crossbar twice in the first half but didn't get that bit of good fortune they needed to stay in it.

With the win, Brazil sits atop the table with 12 points while Uruguay is fifth with six points.

Ecuador blows out Colombia

What a win this was. Look, Ecuador has been superb since qualifying began. A one-goal loss to Argentina, a win over Uruguay, a comeback against Bolivia and then this win over Colombia. Don't look now, but with Chile, Colombia and Peru showing some inconsistencies, Ecuador very well could be there in the end.

The attack, which is currently the highest scoring in South American, has been electric, cheeky, creative and as efficient as can be.

They jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, and even scored a goal after going down to 10 men and put nine of their 14 shots on frame. And while this result says a lot about their quality and confidence, it may just tell the complete opposite for Los Cafeteros.

Carlos Queiroz may soon find himself on the hot seat with one win in the team's first four games. When you consider the only giant they've played is Uruguay, the pressure is going to be on in March, if he makes it that far. With games against Brazil and Paraguay, Colombia may have to get four points from that for the Portuguese manager to keep his job. In the last week, they've lost to Uruguay and Ecuador by conceding nine goals and scoring just one. It's just not good enough.

Venezuela beats Chile

The upset of the night so far. The Vinotinto couldn't score in their first three matches, but they get their campaign going in the right direction with a convincing win over the Chileans. Salomon Rondon scored the winner in the 81st minute in a match where Venezuela did very little in terms of possession, but they made that 35 percent count with 14 total shots.

Reinaldo Reuda's team blew a golden chance to move into prime position in qualifying as they continue to deal with a lack of quality in the attacking third.