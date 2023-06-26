It's a critical group-stage match right off the bat in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup when Costa Rica and Panama face off Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They are in a Gold Cup 2023 group with El Salvador and Martinique, so a winner here would have an early leg up. These teams last met in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League in March, and Panama won that matchup 1-0. The Panamanians have dominated the recent meetings, but Costa Rica went to the 2022 World Cup and have won this competition three times. Their most recent title came in 1989, and they were runners-up in 2002. Panama have never won it but lost in the final in 2005 and 2013.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami. Panama are +127 favorites (risk $100 to win $127) in the latest Costa Rica vs. Panama odds. Costa Rica are +245 underdogs, a draw is listed at +190, and the over/under for total match goals is 1.5, with the Over juiced to -200.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Panama vs. Costa Rica:

Costa Rica vs. Panama spread: Panama -0.5 (+125)

Costa Rica vs. Panama over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -200, Under +150)

Costa Rica vs. Panama money line: Costa Rica +245, Panama +127, Draw +190

Costa Rica: They have two clean sheets in their past 10 games.

Panama: They have scored in eight of their past 11 matches.

Why you should back Panama

Los Caneleros have a ton of experience, and they are 5-1-1 in the past seven meetings. Costa Rica have scored one goal over those seven meetings. That was in their only victory, a 1-0 triumph in 2022 World Cup qualifying. That match was in Costa Rica, but Panama held the ball for 64% of the match and had a 16-9 advantage in shots. Los Ticos are not the same team they were in Qatar, with several key players, including captain Bryan Ruiz, retired after they bowed out in the group stage.

Panama have 16 players with at least 20 international appearances, and 35-year-old Alberto Quintero and MLS veteran Anibal Godoy, 33, provide the leadership. Cecilio Waterman, 32, is the top scorer with eight in international play, while Quintero has seven. Jose Fajardo scored his fifth in the March victory, and Ismael Diaz (five in 23 matches) also is a threat up front. Costa Rica have lost three of four matches since the World Cup, with the only victory a 2-1 nail-biter against Martinique. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Los Ticos have lost some players since Qatar, but they still have several key veterans. They include iconic goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfielder Celso Borges and defender Oscar Duarte. Striker Joel Campbell, 30, also is among that group, and the 30-year-old has 25 goals in 122 matches. Borges has 27 goals in 158 games, the most appearances in team history. Navas, a two-time Concacaf Player of the Year, has 32 clean sheets in 79 competitive matches and has played in 110 overall.

Costa Rica are known for their physical play and stifling defense, and Panama don't have any true scoring threats. Panama have won just two of their past 10 matches (2-4-4), and while one of those was against Los Ticos, Costa Rica held the ball for 58% of the game. Costa Rica know they are still capable of being competitive with top teams, and they pulled off a 1-0 victory against a strong Japan side in November. They led Germany with 20 minutes left in the ensuing match before losing 4-2. See which side to back at SportsLine.

