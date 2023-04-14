Cremonese will host Empoli in an Italian Serie A showdown on Friday on Paramount+. Empoli, who sit in 14th on the Italian Serie A table, defeated Cremonese 2-0 in the reverse fixture and are looking to get back in the win column after winning just one of their last five matches. Cremonese sit in second-to-last on the league table after only winning two games so far this season, including a 3-2 victory against Sampdoria last Saturday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Cremonese vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Cremonese as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Empoli vs. Cremonese

Cremonese vs. Empoli date: Friday, April 14

Cremonese vs. Empoli time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Cremonese vs. Empoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Empoli vs. Cremonese

Brandt Sutton is a betting expert and former collegiate soccer player who has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cremonese vs. Empoli, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert notes that the home team has been shut out in two of their last three matches on home soil, while the visiting Empoli squad have kept a clean sheet in their last two games. Empoli also haven't scored more than two goals in a game at any point this season across all competition, furthering the chance that Friday's match will be a low-scoring one.

"Five of Empoli's last seven league games have featured Under 2.5 goals, a trend I expect will continue on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

