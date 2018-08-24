Dele Alli Challenge, explained: What is it, and how to do it in three simple steps

Whether it's the InMyFeelings Challenge, the LevelUp Challenge or the Shoot Challenge, 2018 has been absolutely loaded with mundane little challenges that people are doing to go viral. One of the more recent ones has actually come from across the pond: The Dele Challenge 2.0. This challenge has people twisting their fingers to outline their eyes. If you look it up in the dictionary, it will probably redirect you to "sorcery."

The Dele Challenge's namesake is Dele Alli, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder that accidentally unleashed a monster.

Twitter user @lexi_cabellos unleashed her own form of trickery by taking Dele's motion and putting her own spin on it.

Not to be outdone, Dele got in on the game and did the new and improved motion.

ÚLTIMA HORA. Dele Alli presentó la evolución de su festejo imposible. #NoLoIntentenEnCasa pic.twitter.com/LZcjzilDxe — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) August 22, 2018

The challenge has made its way stateside, with some USA athletes trying to mimic the impressive digital flexibility.

Kids at the Little League World Series have also made the twisted signal a few times. Don't rule out the MLB players either:

Soccer players from all over have followed suit:

Jesse Lingard even has Neymar doing his and Dele's challenges now... He's relentless! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eTg2MNnYVi — COPA90 (@COPA90) August 18, 2018

When the ball's at the other end of the field 👌😂😂#DeleAlliChallenge // @OscarFcoFabela1 pic.twitter.com/hxqjerL5vS — Club América (@ClubAmerica_EN) August 17, 2018

How to do the Dele Challenge

Let Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino show you how it's done.

If you've graduated from this, you might be ready for the Dele Challenge 2.0. Here's how it's done:

If this seems silly it's because, well, it probably is. On the other hand, if it stems the outburst of "Fortnite" dances after goals scored, I say that we let Alli keep it up. The Spurs have had a strong start to the season, going 2-0-0 for six points to open Premier League play. Alli undoubtedly hopes he has plenty of reasons to use it as a celebration moving forward.