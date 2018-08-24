Dele Alli Challenge, explained: What is it, and how to do it in three simple steps
If you feel out of the loop by these finger-twisting viral videos, you probably aren't alone
Whether it's the InMyFeelings Challenge, the LevelUp Challenge or the Shoot Challenge, 2018 has been absolutely loaded with mundane little challenges that people are doing to go viral. One of the more recent ones has actually come from across the pond: The Dele Challenge 2.0. This challenge has people twisting their fingers to outline their eyes. If you look it up in the dictionary, it will probably redirect you to "sorcery."
The Dele Challenge's namesake is Dele Alli, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder that accidentally unleashed a monster.
Twitter user @lexi_cabellos unleashed her own form of trickery by taking Dele's motion and putting her own spin on it.
Not to be outdone, Dele got in on the game and did the new and improved motion.
The challenge has made its way stateside, with some USA athletes trying to mimic the impressive digital flexibility.
Kids at the Little League World Series have also made the twisted signal a few times. Don't rule out the MLB players either:
Soccer players from all over have followed suit:
How to do the Dele Challenge
Let Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino show you how it's done.
If you've graduated from this, you might be ready for the Dele Challenge 2.0. Here's how it's done:
If this seems silly it's because, well, it probably is. On the other hand, if it stems the outburst of "Fortnite" dances after goals scored, I say that we let Alli keep it up. The Spurs have had a strong start to the season, going 2-0-0 for six points to open Premier League play. Alli undoubtedly hopes he has plenty of reasons to use it as a celebration moving forward.
-
Bayern vs. Hoffenheim preview
The reigning Bundesliga champs open up the 2018-19 campaign at home against Hoffenheim
-
EPL DFS, Aug. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
European soccer analyst David Sumpter reveals his top Premier League DFS picks for Week 3
-
Man. City vs. Wolves preview
The Cityzens hope to make it three wins from three to start their Premier League campaign
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
The Gunners and Hammers are both winless on the campaign
-
Liverpool vs. Brighton preview
The Reds haven't slipped up yet this season, and they aren't expected to here
-
Premier League Week 3 odds, picks, bets
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for Week 3 of the Premier Leagu...