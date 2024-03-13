The stage is set for a contentious 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the competition, with Dortmund's one-goal lead being erased after PSV was awarded a penalty and knotted up the score. The German side enters Wednesday's match following back-to-back Bundesliga victories, and PSV continues to dominate Eredivisie by not losing a single domestic match this season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. PSV odds list the German side as +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with PSV listed as +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch PSV vs. Dortmund

Dortmund vs. PSV date: Wednesday, Mar. 13

Dortmund vs. PSV time: 4 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for PSV vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Dortmund vs. PSV, Green is picking Dortmund to win for a +110 payout. The expert acknowledges that a draw was appropriate in the first leg given how evenly matched the teams were. However, he believes that Dortmund's unflappable presence at Signal Iduna Park will help carry them to victory on Wednesday.



PSV have dominated Eredivisie this season and could end their current campaign undefeated, but they haven't been as strong in international play. They kicked off the Champions League group stage by having their defense exposed on the road by Arsenal, and Green sees something similar occurring in Wednesday's match.

"Dortmund are blessed with a great deal of pace and flair in attack, and the likes of Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho could exploit PSV's high-defensive line on Wednesday, leading their team to victory," Green told SportsLine.

