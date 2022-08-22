The 63rd edition of the EFL Cup is underway with second round action this week. In the first round, 22 of the 24 Championship clubs entered along with all of League One and League Two, and now the remaining two Championship clubs as well as 13 Premier League sides enter. Surprisingly, 15 of the Championship clubs did not make it out of round one. All of the top flight teams that have now entered are those who are not participating in European competitions. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will join in round three.

Here's a look at the complete slate and how to watch certain matches as not many are being aired:

EFL Cup live streams

All times Eastern



Tuesday, Aug. 23

Fleetwood vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Bolton vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Tranmere vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Remaining EFL Cup schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Walsall vs.Charlton, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rochdale, 2:30 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. MK Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Newport vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Wolves vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Lincoln City, 2:45 p.m.

Derby County vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford City vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Exeter City, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Forest Green vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.