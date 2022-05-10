With relegation staring it in the face, Everton has been doing its best of late to avoid the dubious procedure. The Toffees (35 points) are 16th in the EPL standings and have four matches remaining, while Burnley and Leeds United (34) have three to play. Everton (10-5-19) has posted back-to-back victories and attempts to make it three straight when it visits Watford (6-4-25) on Wednesday. The club has lost just one of its last five contests and will be looking to avenge a 5-2 home loss to the Hornets in October.

Kickoff at Vicarage Road is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Everton is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Everton vs. Watford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Watford is the +380 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Watford spread: Everton -0.5 (-140)

Everton vs. Watford over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Watford money line: Everton -140, Watford +380, Draw +280

EVE: The Toffees have allowed four goals over their last five matches

WAT: The Hornets have scored three goals during their six-game losing streak



Why you should back Everton

The Toffees are paced offensively by Richarlison, who leads the team with eight goals and is tied for first with four assists. The 24-year-old Brazilian forward netted the lone tally in a 1-0 victory against Chelsea on May 1 and also scored in the loss to Watford earlier this season. Richarlison has been on a hot streak, recording seven goals and an assist over his last nine matches across all competitions.

Everton is coming off a 2-1 victory against Leicester City on Sunday, a game in which defenders Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate registered goals. It was the Toffees' best offensive output in five games and marked just the second time in 11 contests they netted multiple goals. They should be able to accomplish the feat again against Watford, which has allowed two or more goals in five of its last six matches.

Why you should back Watford

The Hornets are 19th in the standings and will be relegated to the EFL Championship next season. The club also has a plethora of injuries, so it will look to tighten its defense in order to challenge for points against Everton. Watford was encouraged by its performance on Saturday as it allowed only one goal in a loss to Crystal Palace.

Two players Watford is hoping can provide some offense on Wednesday are French midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. A 32-year-old, Sissoko has recorded two goals and an assist in his first season with the Hornets after spending the previous five with Tottenham. The 20-year-old Pedro also has notched a pair of goals and an assist in 25 games after registering nine and two, respectively, over 38 matches last campaign.

