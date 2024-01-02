The FA Cup third round proper is here and with it comes one of the biggest domestic cup weekends in European soccer. England's main club cup competition pits Premier League giants against clubs from the entire spectrum of English soccer -- not just the professional ones. Staggered from Thursday to Monday, the FA Cup will provide a movable feast of action for you to sink your teeth into and we look at what you have to look forward to on each of those days.

Thursday and Friday's all-Premier League ties

Part of the beauty of the FA Cup is that anybody can be drawn against anybody, which means that draws featuring clubs from the same league are possible and actually happen fairly frequently. Take this week, for example, with three all-Premier League clashes happening across the first two days of action. Crystal Palace vs. Everton gets us underway on Thursday before Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley on the Friday which is the perfect warm-up for the madness of Saturday's 19 (yes, 19) games featuring four different time slots.

How to watch

Dates: Thursday Jan. 4 and Friday 5

Thursday Jan. 4 and Friday 5 Live stream: ESPN+

Sunderland vs. Newcastle on Saturday

Although there are 18 other games taking place on Saturday, one jumps out from the list immediately and not just because it has been given its own time slot. Sunderland vs. Newcastle United is the Tyne-Wear derby and will gets its first instalment since the last time that these two were in the same division back in 2016 -- the Premier League. The Black Cats are currently in the Championship playoff places while the Magpies have slipped off of the European pace in the topflight. Always one of the most passionate fixtures on the English soccer calendar, this one promises to be one of the highlights of the weekend with potential shock result value. It should also be noted that a few other possible upsets or cupsets (get it?) could occur with other EPL sides facing tricky away days with Stoke City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, Gillingham vs. Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers vs. Bournemouth and Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: 7:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 7:45 a.m. ET Location: Stadium of Light -- Sunderland, England

Stadium of Light -- Sunderland, England Live stream: ESPN+

Sunday pits Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Occasionally, the FA Cup throws up a premature giants matchup and that is exactly what we have coming up on Sunday with the Premier League's fourth team hosting the current leaders. Neither side will want to exit the competition this early but neither will want anything to impact their EPL form more than the festive period already has. The Gunners arguably need this more given their recent skid in form while the Reds are already chasing glory in the EFL Cup as well as the UEFA Europa League as they seek to make good on their current Premier League lead too. Can Jurgen Klopp's men have it all or will Mikel Arteta's side inflict a blow of sorts? Either way, the potential implications on this season's English title race could be significant.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 7 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England Live stream: ESPN+

Wigan vs. chaotic United on Monday

The FA Cup also does jeopardy games very well and that is exactly what beleaguered Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side will be desperate to avoid. The only way that things can possibly get any worse at Old Trafford is if the Red Devils were to crash out of another cup at the hands of minnows and not just any minnows -- Wigan not only have the 2013 FA Cup title which they secured against United's bitter rivals Manchester City, but the Latics also hail from nearby Greater Manchester. There are always giant killings in this competition and given that Wigan are currently a League One side, this feels like a very possible upset which could spell the end for Dutch tactician Ten Hag if it comes to pass.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 8 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: DW Stadium -- Wigan, England

DW Stadium -- Wigan, England Live stream: ESPN+

