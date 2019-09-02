FIFA award nominees: Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan up for Best Women's Player; Messi, Ronaldo vying for men's honor
Here's a look at the contenders for each award
The Best FIFA Football Awards final nominees were announced on Monday in Milan, and three United States women's national team members are up for awards, as well as the game's superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are up for Best FIFA Women's Player, while Messi, Ronaldo and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk are up for the men's award.
USWNT coach Jill Ellis, a two-time World Cup winner, is up for Best Women's Coach as well. Voting will be by national team captains, coaches, fans and media and will be announced during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan on Monday, Sept. 23. Here's a look at the nominees.
The Best FIFA Men's Player
- Cristiano Ronaldo -- Portugal and Juventus
- Lionel Messi -- Argentina and Barcelona
- Virgil van Dijk -- Netherlands and Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women's Player
- Lucy Bronze -- England and Lyon
- Alex Morgan -- USA and Orlando Pride
- Megan Rapinoe -- USA and Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
- Pep Guardiola -- Manchester City
- Jurgen Klopp -- Liverpool
- Mauricio Pochettino -- Tottenham
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
- Jill Ellis -- USA
- Phil Neville -- England
- Sarina Wiegman -- Netherlands
FIFA Puskas Award (best goal)
- Barcelona's Messi vs. Real Betis (March 17, 2019)
- River Plate's Juan Fernanrdo Quintero vs. Racing (February 10, 2019)
- Daniel Zsori of Debrecen FC vs. Ferencvaros TC (February 16, 2019)
Van Dijk may just be the favorite on the men's side after winning UEFA Men's Player of the Year, and same goes for England's Lucy Bronze after she took the women's version of the award home last Thursday. Jill Ellis should comfortably win the Best FIFA Women's Coach, but it will be interesting to see if Rapinoe or Morgan can sneak out a win over Bronze in a few week's time. USA's Carli Lloyd won Best FIFA Women's Player in 2016.
