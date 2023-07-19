All eyes will be on the United States Women's National Team when they defend their title at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins on Thursday, July 20. The USWNT has won the last two World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and has won four Women's World Cups dating back to the first time the tournament was held in 1991. In every other Women's World Cup competition, the Americans have placed in second or third. Alex Morgan and company kick off their latest Women's World Cup quest on July 21 against Vietnam, but is there another team in the tournament that can upset the reigning champs?
The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England are +450, while Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+900) round out the top five contenders. Australia are listed at +1200 and New Zealand are +15000 longshots. Before you lock in your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine's renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer has to say.
Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of the 2022 Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot on his soccer picks, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.
Now, Eimer has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions, including his best bet for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.
Women's World Cup 2023 predictions
Eimer is backing Germany to reach the semifinals for a +135 payout. The Germans were a scoring threat during the qualifying round, finding the back of the net 47 times. With strikers Lea Schuller and Alexandra Popp leading the way, Germany is primed to make a legitimate run at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The expert also notes how defensively sound Germany has been in the past. They are already showing that same form now, having conceded just five goals over 10 matches in qualifying.
"They made it all the way to the 2022 Euro final after allowing a total of one goal in consecutive victories against Spain, Finland, Austria and France before dropping a 2-1 decision to England," Eimer told SportsLine. "Expect this team to look to make it to the semis, at the very least." See all of Eimer's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks
Eimer has locked in his best bets to win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance, as well as an intriguing parlay including the Americans. You can only see them here.
So who will win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and how far will Team USA advance? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all from the proven expert who is up more than $3,400 on his soccer picks since the 2022 World Cup.
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
See FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 picks at SportsLine.
United States +225
England +450
Spain +550
Germany +700
France +900
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea