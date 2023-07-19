All eyes will be on the United States Women's National Team when they defend their title at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins on Thursday, July 20. The USWNT has won the last two World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and has won four Women's World Cups dating back to the first time the tournament was held in 1991. In every other Women's World Cup competition, the Americans have placed in second or third. Alex Morgan and company kick off their latest Women's World Cup quest on July 21 against Vietnam, but is there another team in the tournament that can upset the reigning champs?

The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England are +450, while Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+900) round out the top five contenders. Australia are listed at +1200 and New Zealand are +15000 longshots. Before you lock in your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine's renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of the 2022 Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot on his soccer picks, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions, including his best bet for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

Eimer is backing Germany to reach the semifinals for a +135 payout. The Germans were a scoring threat during the qualifying round, finding the back of the net 47 times. With strikers Lea Schuller and Alexandra Popp leading the way, Germany is primed to make a legitimate run at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The expert also notes how defensively sound Germany has been in the past. They are already showing that same form now, having conceded just five goals over 10 matches in qualifying.

"They made it all the way to the 2022 Euro final after allowing a total of one goal in consecutive victories against Spain, Finland, Austria and France before dropping a 2-1 decision to England," Eimer told SportsLine. "Expect this team to look to make it to the semis, at the very least." See all of Eimer's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks

Eimer has locked in his best bets to win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance, as well as an intriguing parlay including the Americans. You can only see them here.

So who will win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and how far will Team USA advance? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all from the proven expert who is up more than $3,400 on his soccer picks since the 2022 World Cup.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +450

Spain +550

Germany +700

France +900

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea