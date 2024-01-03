January is set to be a busy transfer window, one which could heat up faster than usual given that a number of sizeable moves are already being weighed up by a host of top clubs. The winter period is not always known for high-profile deals for significant fees, but early signs suggest that this year could buck that trend. As always, the Premier League is set to feature dominantly, but French giants Paris Saint-Germain have already moved to land Lucas Beraldo and Gabriel Moscardo while Italian clubs such as Napoli look likely to do business and Borussia Dortmund could also make multiple moves to strengthen their squad.

We take a look at five of the biggest names that you should expect to see on the move in the coming days and weeks.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

1. Man United's Jadon Sancho

The biggest expected January move for now is undoubtedly the potential return of the England international to Germany with former club Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United and the Premier League has generally been an unhappy experience for Sancho after falling out with beleaguered Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, so a return to the familiar settings of the Bundesliga could be exactly what he needs. Now 23, he still has plenty of time to return to his previous levels and then push on with tapping into his significant potential not to mention regaining his Three Lions spot with England. This one looks likely to be at least an initial loan deal which could turn permanent if Sancho's return is a successful one, which is not always given when you go back to a previous club. Signal Iduna Park could be welcoming a number of new faces this winter as BVB look to strengthen ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with PSV Eindhoven, so will this prove to be the first part of a masterstroke January window for Dortmund? The question which remains is just how much of Sancho's hefty salary will United have to pay in order to get this deal across the line.

2. West Ham's Thilo Kehrer

The Germany international has struggled to break into the Hammers' starting XI since his move from PSG back in 2022. Although Kehrer does have a UEFA Europa Conference League title to his name, he would jump at the chance of regular minutes once more. AS Monaco are moving swiftly to bring the 27-year-old back to France and Ligue 1 where he could come up against Les Parisiens in the title race. Expect to see Les Monegasques complete a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option if certain conditions are met, which gives Kehrer the chance to prove himself under Adi Hutter's leadership at Stade Louis II alongside USMNT star Folarin Balogun.

3. Udinese's Lazar Samardzic

Another name on the move this month could be the Serbia international who was close to leaving Udinese for Inter last summer before eventually staying on. It is now Napoli who lead the race for Samardzic, with the 21-year-old Germany-born star lined up to replace Eljif Elmas who joined Samardzic's former club RB Leipzig in advance of the January window. Two goals and two assists is not bad for a player who had his head turned before the start of this season and has been part of a struggling Bianconeri side which changed head coach back in late October. The big hope for the Friuli-based outfit will be Brenner's return to fitness after his move from FC Cincinnati last summer ahead of the business end of the campaign.

4. Genoa's Radu Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to the Romania international after initially targeting OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Genoa could sell Dragusin despite his important role in their improving form. Draws with Juventus and Inter either side of a win over Sassuolo has lifted them into midtable territory with six points between them and the relegation zone. The 21-year-old could bring in significant funds which could be used to strengthen in multiple positons and perhaps target a top half of the table finish by the end of this term. Dragusin is also wanted by Napoli, but it appears that Spurs are currently leading the chase.

5. Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan

Although Inter are not back in for Samardzic, they are in for Club Brugge's Canada international who could finally be on the move after what feels like lengthy speculation. The versatile 24-year-old is expected to undergo his medical ahead of a deal to join the Nerazzurri for around $7.6 million plus potential add-ons. Buchanan, like Samardzic, has two goals and two assists so far this season and it feels as if this move has been in the offing for some time. Inter often wait for players to run down their contracts before pouncing, so clearly feel that the Canadian will add something special immediately to be stumping up cash to bring him in from Belgium.