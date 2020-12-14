Former Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and France coach Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73 after recent heart surgery.

The Frenchman was a popular figure in both his homeland and England where he managed the Reds and later Aston Villa, as evidenced by the outpouring of grief from former players and colleagues when the news broke on Monday morning.

Houllier was famously an English teacher before he moved into coaching and worked his way up from amateur level to spells with RC Lens and PSG, where he led the capital club to their first ever Ligue 1 title and a 26-match unbeaten run in 1986.

"Gerard's passing touches me greatly and I know the whole Paris Saint-Germain family feels profound sadness, from the fans to former players and all those who work with the club" wrote PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "I had a lot of esteem and admiration for what Gerard had achieved in football and it will leave a long-lasting impression. PSG will always remember Gerard, who was in the dug-out at the time of the club's first league title in 1986 before he went on to take on major roles in French and European football.

"On this sad day, I extend my friendship to his family, his numerous friends and all those former players who worked under Gerard at the time of my predecessor, Francis Borelli. He is a major figure in our club who has now left us, and we will pay tribute to him at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (FC Lorient in Ligue 1) to show our recognition and the affection we had for him."

Two years later, Houllier joined the France national team as assistant to Michel Platini before fully taking over as head coach in 1992.

Unfortunately, a controversial home defeat to Bulgaria the following year saw Les Bleus fail to reach the 1994 FIFA World Cup in America and Houllier moved into youth work as National Technical Director.

The call from Anfield to join Roy Evans as joint manager came in 1998 and he was soon left in sole charge after the latter resigned later that year but a four-trophy haul in 2001 brought success back to the red half of Liverpool.

A heart attack meant that open heart surgery was required before the year was out and made a successful return to coaching with the team even winning. The 2003-04 League Cup before his contract expired.

After a two-year break, Houllier returned to the club game with Lyon and helped Les Gones to two Ligue 1 titles before another three-year stint as France's National Technical Director and then an eventful seven-month spell at Villa Park where relegation was avoided, and a top half finish secured.

Houllier later moved into consultancy and led Red Bull's global football network for a time before returning to Lyon and was also awarded the Legion d'Honneur and an honorary OBE for his services to British football.

Lyon also paid tribute to "friend" Houllier in an official club statement as well as a minute of silence at training.