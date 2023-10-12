Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce last month from wife and former teammate Ali Krieger, according to public court documents from Seminole County, Florida. The two were married for almost four years.

The two must agree to a parenting plan for their adopted children. According to the Seminole County co-parenting agreement, they must agree on terms of child custody as well as child support and non-harassment terms. They must also participate in a parenting class as terms of the divorce in order for the process to take place.

The two were married in December 2019 after meeting back in 2010.

Harris and Krieger both became members of NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL after being traded from the Orlando Pride in 2021. Harris, 37, announced her retirement in November 2022, while Krieger announced she plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 NWSL season.

Harris became the first player in NWSL history to record 500 saves. Both players won a pair of World Cups during their time with the United States women's national team.

The two used their platform to raise awareness and support for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

"I want to leave the game better than where I found it," Krieger said in her retirement announcement. "I believe we have accomplished a lot since we've started. I want to be remembered as being a good person and a good teammate who worked tirelessly to create a space for everyone to feel safe and seen, for speaking up for things that should be better for the younger generation. That's the legacy I want to leave."