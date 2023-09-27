Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Frosinone

Current Records: Fiorentina 3-1-1, Frosinone 2-2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Frosinone will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Fiorentina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Frosinone will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Fiorentina will be their biggest challenge yet.

Frosinone has not lost a game since August 19th, a trend which continued on Friday. Frosinone and Salernitana played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Frosinone's goal came from Simone Romagnoli at minute 12, while Salernitana's was scored by Jovane Cabral in the 52nd.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina never let their opponents score on Sunday. They came out on top against Udinese by a score of 2-0. Fiorentina's two goals came from Lucas Martínez Quarta at minute 32 and Giacomo Bonaventura at minute 90.

Finally capturing their first victory of the season, Frosinone advanced to 2-2-1. As for the opposition, Fiorentina's win on Sunday bumped their record up to 3-1-1.

Frosinone skirted past Fiorentina in their previous matchup back in April of 2019 1-0. Will Frosinone repeat their success, or does Fiorentinahave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fiorentina is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -104 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Frosinone and Fiorentina both have 1 win in their last 3 games.