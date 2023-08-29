The final leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification play-offs continues on Tuesday as Galatasaray host Molde FK on Paramount+. The Turkish side have a 3-2 lead in the aggregate score thanks to a goal in the 93th minute of the reverse fixture. Galatasaray have won four of their last five matches across all competition, while the Norwegians have one win and two draws over their last five. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Galatasaray vs. Molde odds list Galatasaray as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Molde as +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Molde vs. Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs. Molde date: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Galatasaray vs. Molde time: 3 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Molde live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Molde vs. Galatasaray

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League qualification play-off picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Galatasaray vs. Molde, Sutton is picking the home team to win and two or more goals to be scored for a -105 payout. The expert notes that the Turks have scored two or more goals in three of their last five matches, while the opposition has conceded two or more goals in three of their last five.

Galatasaray's offense has also been on fire. Argentine strike Mauro Icardi has scored four times in his three games and promises to put pressure on the visiting Molde side.

"Molde will need to press forward at some point in this match, leaving space for Galatasaray's counter-attacks," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think Galatasaray could establish an early lead which will force Molde to press forward even more." Stream the game here.

