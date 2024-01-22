Gambia and Cameroon meet at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Tuesday in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Scorpions are close to an early exit while the Indomitable Lions can still advance, but also need to improve on their opening showings. Gambia lost to both Senegal and Guinea while Cameroon drew with the Guineans and went down to the Senegalese. Tom Saintfiet's side are without a goal or a point all AFCON, so this will be for nothing more than pride while Rigobert Song's men must win and hope that Guinea lose heavily to defending champions Senegal. The only other way that the Cameroonians could advance is by ranking as one of the best third-placed nations.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 23 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stade de la Paix -- Bouake, Ivory Coast

Stade de la Paix -- Bouake, Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Gambia +480; Draw: +240; Cameroon -163

Team news

Gambia: Ebou Adams is back from suspension while Ali Sowe could return in attack along with Alieu Fadera and Musa Barrow in the hope of at least getting a goal and leaving Ivory Coast with some pride.

Potential Gambia XI: Gaye; Janko, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Manneh, Marr, Darboe; Fadera, Barrow; Sowe.

Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar picked up a knock before the tournament and is yet to return to lead the line for his team while Andre Onana should start again in goal after his late arrival after Manchester United duty..

Potential Cameroon XI: Onana; Yongwa, Wooh, Moukoudi, Castelletto; Anguissa, Kemen, Ntcham; Koudou, Ekambi, Magri.

Prediction

This one is likely to be tight but Gambia should get a consolation goal against an unconvincing Cameroon side which should still have enough going forward to secure a win and likely at least a third-placed ticket to the knockouts. Pick: Gambia 1, Cameroon 2.