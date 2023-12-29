Serie A returns for the weekend across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Genoa

Current Records: Inter 14-2-1, Genoa 5-4-8

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Genoa will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Genoa's last eight matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Genoa faced off against Sassuolo for the first time this season, and Genoa walked away the winners. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Friday. The last goal Genoa scored came from Caleb Ekuban in minute 87.

Meanwhile, Inter waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They didn't even let Lecce onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. Two seems to be a good number for Inter as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Genoa's win bumped their record up to 5-4-8. As for Inter, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-2-1 record this season.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Genoa, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -165 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Genoa.