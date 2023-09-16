Serie A returns this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Genoa

Current Records: Napoli 2-0-1, Genoa 1-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Napoli have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Genoa at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The odds favored Napoli last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Lazio by a score of 2-1. The loss put an end to Napoli's undefeated season.

Meanwhile, Genoa's game last Sunday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Torino by a score of 1-0.

Napoli was the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Genoa in their previous matchup back in May of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Napoli since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Genoa, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -154 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Genoa.