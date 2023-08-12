Barcelona's La Liga title defense gets started away at Getafe this weekend when the Catalan giants visit Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. This one finished goalless back in April but much has changed since with both sides looking different after the summer transfer window. Ilkay Gundogan could make his debut for Barca after joining from Manchester City as a free agent. A fast start would be useful for the Blaugrana who will be looking to build up a significant lead as early as possible this season before continental competition returns.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, August 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 13 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain

Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

ESPN | fubo (try for free) Odds: Getafe +550; Draw: +290; Barcelona -188

Team news

Getafe: Enes Unal and Jose Carmona are expected to miss out injured. Otherwise, Jose Bordalas' men have completed the signings of Omar Alderete, Gaston Alvarez, Portu, Choco Lozano and Sergi Altimira this summer.

Barca: Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez have come in at Camp Nou while many have moved on including Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Ronald Araujo could be fit to feature despite his latest injury concerns while Andreas Christensen is expected to miss out injured and Ferran Torres is suspended from the final game of last season.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Garcia, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Gavi; Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for the visitors despite a few potential absentees. A clean sheet would be a welcome start to the season for Xavi as the team looks to maintain impressive defensive form from last season. Pick: Getafe 0, Barca 2.