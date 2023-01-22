United States men's national team talent Gio Reyna, benched at the 2022 World Cup due to his behavior and then engulfed in a family feud between his family and that of manager Gregg Berhalter, was back on the pitch on Sunday for club Borussia Dortmund. Despite not really getting the opportunity in Qatar, he showed just what he can offer any team off the bench. Reyna came on as a second-half substitute and scored an incredible game-winning goal with just 12 minutes to go.

Waiting on the right flank, he received the ball at the corner of the box and hit a pure strike into the far side of the goal in what was the decider in a 4-3 victory over Augsburg. The former NYCFC man then ran toward the corner flag to celebrate, opting for the ever-popular celebration of blocking out the noise, putting his fingers toward his ears.

Take a look at the moment:

Boy, that has to have felt good, especially the celebration. And hitting a ball like that is incredibly difficult, with this one showing just the pure ability he has to hit a ball so sweetly. Barely used in the World Cup and with his immediate international team future up in the air following his family's situation, getting a goal like that should do wonders for his confidence.

Earlier this month, a domestic incident in 1991 between Berhalter and his then-girlfriend and now-wife came to light after the manager posted a statement about it on Twitter. Since that moment, United States Soccer Federation opened an investigation reviewing the allegations. It was revealed that those who brought the altercation to the federation were Danielle Reyna and Claudio Reyna, Gio Reyna's parents.

That's a lot to deal with for a young professional soccer player, on top of all of the mental strength he has to have to be able to compete day in and day out at a club as competitive as Dortmund. He took advantage of the moment with a heroic goal, and you can just tell he had that celebration planned for the right moment.

As for his future with the national team, it remains to be seen whether he is called up for Concacaf Nations League play in March. The USMNT have two games this month but with essentially a Major League Soccer-based squad with European-based players in the middle of their season.

Berhalter's future is also up in the air as his contract expired in December. Assistant Anthony Hudon is currently leading the team.