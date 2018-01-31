Giroud transfer: Scout says he can start and help Hazard and Willian for Chelsea

Olivier Giroud will be jumping from one London giant to another. Chelsea FC

In a surprising transfer, Arsenal's 31-year-old striker Olivier Giroud joined rival Chelsea on Wednesday, the final day of the winter transfer window. With his appearances dwindling, especially after Arsenal added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the same day, Giroud appeared headed to Germany to join Aubameyang's former club Borussia Dortmund. But he makes the move across London and stays in the Premier League.

But is it a good move for the Blues? Thomas Rongen, former scout for the United States men's national team and CBS Sports soccer analyst, breaks down the move:

"Something has not been right with Chelsea since [Diego] Costa left. Giroud will take pressure of [Alvaro] Morata and they can potentially start with both in a 3-5-2. He will make [Eden] Hazard and Willian better. [They] are struggling without a big body up front."

The big-body forward has been an important part of Chelsea and Costa flourished for most of his time at Stamford Bridge. Giroud was underrated in his time at the Emirates, scoring 105 goals in 253 appearances, and him being the target man could give Morata more space in the final third.

Chelsea is currently in third place in the league and still alive in the Champions League where it will play Barcelona in February.