Goalkeeper makes astonishing no-look save in England playoff semifinal

Saving a shot from point-blank range is a tall task. It's even tougher doing it without looking. That's what Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos did. The former Manchester United man, now at Charlton but on loan from Bolton, made an unbelievable save against Shrewsbury in the League One playoff semifinal. Take a look at this stop:

Ben Amos with a truly remarkable save; that’s got to be the save of the 17-18 football season in England or at least very close to being so! 😱😱😱 @CAFCofficial @shrewsweb @NealeManning #goalkeeper #worldy pic.twitter.com/DVLx5jkznl — MBGK Academy (@mbgoalkeeping) May 13, 2018

That's just outrageous. It's great instinct but let's not lie -- there is some luck involved there. Still, a brilliant pice of goalkeeping.

Unfortunately for Amos, his team would lose 2-0 and was denied a chance at promotion. But that's a world-class save he can show his grandkids one day.