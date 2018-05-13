Goalkeeper makes astonishing no-look save in England playoff semifinal
Ben Amos has pulled off one of the most amazing saves in recent memory
Saving a shot from point-blank range is a tall task. It's even tougher doing it without looking. That's what Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos did. The former Manchester United man, now at Charlton but on loan from Bolton, made an unbelievable save against Shrewsbury in the League One playoff semifinal. Take a look at this stop:
That's just outrageous. It's great instinct but let's not lie -- there is some luck involved there. Still, a brilliant pice of goalkeeping.
Unfortunately for Amos, his team would lose 2-0 and was denied a chance at promotion. But that's a world-class save he can show his grandkids one day.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Best of the final day in Premier League
It was a wild final day of Premier League soccer on Sunday
-
Liga MX player scores crazy free kick
This was a textbook free kick from a very difficult spot
-
Barca loses perfect league season
Barca would have been the first undefeated team in La Liga's history since 1932
-
2018 World Cup: Odds to win every group
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
-
Dani Alves to miss World Cup
The star defender was a potential captain for the Selecao this summer
-
PSG coach seems fed up with Neymar rumor
Unai Emery wasn't having any of this question