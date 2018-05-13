Goalkeeper makes astonishing no-look save in England playoff semifinal

Ben Amos has pulled off one of the most amazing saves in recent memory

Saving a shot from point-blank range is a tall task. It's even tougher doing it without looking. That's what Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos did. The former Manchester United man, now at Charlton but on loan from Bolton, made an unbelievable save against Shrewsbury in the League One playoff semifinal. Take a look at this stop:

That's just outrageous. It's great instinct but let's not lie -- there is some luck involved there. Still, a brilliant pice of goalkeeping.

Unfortunately for Amos, his team would lose 2-0 and was denied a chance at promotion. But that's a world-class save he can show his grandkids one day. 

