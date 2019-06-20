Gold Cup 2019 standings, schedule, start times, dates: Group stage underway as Mexico tops Canada

The 2019 Gold Cup began on on Saturday, June 15 as heavyweights like Mexico and the United States kicked off their journey to be crowed champions of CONCACAF. Twelve participants were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six nations that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.

Format

There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters. 

How to stream, watch on TV

The cup will air on Fox Sports in English and Univision in Spanish. You can watch the games on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Mexico 22 0 0 +96
Canada 21 0 1+23
Martinique 21 0 1-13
Cuba 2 0 0 2-10 0

June 15
Canada 4, Martinique 0
Mexico 7, Cuba 0

June 19
Martinique 3, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Canada 1

June 23
Canada vs. Cuba, 6 p.m. ET in Charlotte
Martinique vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Costa Rica 11 0 0 +43
Haiti 11 0 0 +13
Nicaragua 1 0 0 1-1 0
Bermuda 1 0 0 1-4 0

June 16
Haiti 2, Bermuda 1
Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

June 17
Nicaragua vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. ET in Frisco
Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, 9:30 p.m. ET in Frisco

June 24
Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m. ET in Harrison
Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET in Harrison

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Jamaica11 0 0 +13
El Salvador11 0 0 +13
Honduras1 0 0 1-1 0
Curacao 1 0 0 1-1 0

June 17
El Salvador 1, Curacao 0
Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

June 21
El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ET in Houston
Honduras vs. Curacao, 9:30 p.m. ET in Houston

June 25
Jamaica vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles
Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
United States 11 0 0 +43
Panama 11 0 0 +23
Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 1-2 0
Guyana 1 0 0 1-4 0

June 18
Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
United States 4, Guyana 0

June 22
Guyana vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland

June 26
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City
Panama vs. United States, 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City

Quarterfinals

June 29
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 7 p.m. ET in Houston
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m. ET in Houston

June 30
Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 5:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 8:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET in Glendale

July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET in Nashville

Final

July 7 
TBD vs. TBD, 9:15 p.m. ET in Chicago

