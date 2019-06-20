Gold Cup 2019 standings, schedule, start times, dates: Group stage underway as Mexico tops Canada

The 2019 Gold Cup began on on Saturday, June 15 as heavyweights like Mexico and the United States kicked off their journey to be crowed champions of CONCACAF. Twelve participants were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six nations that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.

Format

There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters.

How to stream, watch on TV

The cup will air on Fox Sports in English and Univision in Spanish. You can watch the games on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Mexico 2 2 0 0 +9 6 Canada 2 1 0 1 +2 3 Martinique 2 1 0 1 -1 3 Cuba 2 0 0 2 -10 0

June 15

Canada 4, Martinique 0

Mexico 7, Cuba 0

June 19

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Mexico 3, Canada 1



June 23

Canada vs. Cuba, 6 p.m. ET in Charlotte

Martinique vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 +4 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Nicaragua 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 -4 0

June 16

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

June 17

Nicaragua vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. ET in Frisco

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, 9:30 p.m. ET in Frisco



June 24

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m. ET in Harrison

Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET in Harrison





Group C GP W D L GD PTS Jamaica 1 1 0 0 +1 3 El Salvador 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Honduras 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Curacao 1 0 0 1 -1 0

June 17

El Salvador 1, Curacao 0

Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

June 21

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ET in Houston

Honduras vs. Curacao, 9:30 p.m. ET in Houston



June 25

Jamaica vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles

Group D GP W D L GD PTS United States 1 1 0 0 +4 3 Panama 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Guyana 1 0 0 1 -4 0

June 18

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

United States 4, Guyana 0



June 22

Guyana vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland



June 26

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City

Panama vs. United States, 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City

Quarterfinals

June 29

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 7 p.m. ET in Houston

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m. ET in Houston



June 30

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 5:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 8:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET in Glendale

July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET in Nashville

Final

July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 9:15 p.m. ET in Chicago