Inter Miami announced the signing of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain as a designated player on Friday as the expansion club makes a big splash to bolster its attack. Higuain joins on a free transfer from Juventus and has played for Real Madrid, Napoli, Chelsea, AC Milan and River Plate in his career. The 32-year-old won three La Liga crowns and three Serie A titles over his career.

"We are pleased to close a deal with Gonzalo and add an experienced and successful goalscorer, who has excelled in the world's best teams and leagues," said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF's COO & Sporting Director, in a release. "Our ownership group has always said our goal is to not only bring elite players to Inter Miami, but also good people that share our ambition and aspiration of making history in North American fútbol, and we're confident we have found that in Gonzalo."

Higuain's brother, Federico, has played in MLS for years for nearly a decade, starting with the Columbus Crew (2012-19) before joining D.C. United before the season.

"First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It's what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I'm really happy to be here and that it's official," said Higuain in a release. "My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow.

"I feel good, I feel whole as a player. I'm motivated to try a new league and help the team grow. Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great fútbol here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed. Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals."

Higuain has 306 career club goals and has scored over 20 goals in eight different seasons. A former member of the Argentina national team, he also has 31 goals for his home nation. The striker was actually born in France while his father, Jorge, was playing professionally in the 1980s.

Inter Miami is in its first season and has a league-high seven losses through 11 matches. The club has scored under a goal a game so far this season, with Higuain brought in to boost an attack that has scored in back-to-back matches following three straight games without a goal.