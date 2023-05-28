The 2023 Liga MX Clausura championship will be on the line when Chivas Guadalajara battles Tigres UANL in the second leg of their series on Sunday. The teams fought to a 0-0 draw in Thursday's first leg. Chivas Guadalajara (15-8-11) reached the final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Club America, after a 3-1 win last Sunday. In the quarterfinals, Chivas tied Atlas on aggregate, but advanced on being the higher seed. Tigres UANL (16-11-7) held off Toluca 5-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, before defeating Monterrey 2-1 on aggregate in the semis.

Kickoff is set for 9:35 p.m. ET at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chivas Guadalajara as the +170 favorites (risk $100 to win $170) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL odds, with Tigres UANL the +185 underdog. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL:

Chivas vs. Tigres spread: Guadalajara -0.5 (+165), Tigres UANL +0.5 (-200)

Chivas vs. Tigres over/under: 1.5 goals

Chivas vs. Tigres money line: Guadalajara +170, Draw +195, Tigres UANL +185

Chivas vs. Tigres to lift the trophy: Guadalajara -143, Tigres +105

CG: They have a goal differential of plus-12 in Liga MX action

TIG: Tigres have scored 44 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Forward Alexis Vega is in his fifth season with the team, and has scored six goals in 31 appearances this year. In his time with Chivas Guadalajara, the 25-year-old has made 129 appearances and scored 25 goals. Prior to that, he played parts of four seasons with Toluca, scoring 12 times in 58 appearances. In a 3-1 win over Pumas UNAM on April 23, he scored one goal and assisted on another on three shots, including two on target.

Forward Ronaldo Cisneros has played well in his last five matches, scoring a goal on two shots, including one on target, in a 3-1 victory at America on May 21. The 26-year-old's best match this season came in a 2-1 win over Tigres UANL on Feb. 18. In that victory, Cisneros scored one goal and added an assist on two shots, including one on target. On loan to Atlanta United last year, he scored seven goals in 28 appearances.

Why you should back Tigres UANL

Forward Andre-Pierre Gignac is in his eighth season with Tigres UANL. In 39 appearances, he has registered 19 goals, and in 293 career matches with the side, he has 162 goals. He had a goal and an assist in the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals against Toluca, taking seven shots, including two on target. The 37-year-old, who began his career in 2004-2005, has 274 goals in 615 appearances in league play with four different clubs in French Ligue 1 and 2 and Liga MX.

Midfielder Sebastián Córdova is in his second season with Tigres UANL, after parts of five seasons with America and on loan to Oaxaca and Necaxa. In 37 appearances with Tigres UANL this season, Córdova has 10 goals. He has scored four goals over the past five matches, including both goals over Monterrey in the semifinals. He also had goals in both the first and second leg matches with Toluca in the quarterfinals.

Green has broken down the Liga MX match from every angle.

So who wins Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL on Sunday?