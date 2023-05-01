The month of May begins, and it's a really crucial month on the market because the top clubs are starting to prepare their moves in view of the summer transfer window. The first deal completed out of nowhere is from Brighton. Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has already signed on a permanent deal from Watford, and the move is completed with a £30 million club record fee. Another excellent move by Brighton which confirms themselves as a very smart club on the market.

Here's what else to know:

Chelsea looking for Pochettino and new signings

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Chelsea are working on the last crucial details for the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach with discussions entering the final stages. In the club's plans, there is certainly a new No. 9 and a new No. 6 in the summer, two positions that Chelsea want to cover. No decision has yet been made on Romelu Lukaku because the player must also understand how to proceed for his future at Inter.

Plenty of movement in Spain as Dembele nears extension

In Spain, Atlético Madrid have completed their first signing for 2023-2024 as Caglar Soyuncu has signed the contract to move to Atleti as a free agent. It will be valid until June 2027. Toni Kroos has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, valid for another season, and the club's official announcement is expected soon. Barcelona continue to work on the financial plan for the return of Lionel Messi but it only depends on La Liga and Financial Fair Play because the club waits and Xavi Hernandez keeps calling him every single week to push for his return to Barca.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also want to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract which currently expires in June 2024. There's a €50 million release clause into his contract but Dembele is very happy at Barca and also Xavi told Ousmane that he is considered non-transferable for next season. That is why the new deal negotiations will start very soon.

Mazraoui's future at Bayern up in the air

Bayern will have to clarify the future of Noussair Mazraoui, not happy at all with his game time, and Ryan Gravenberch, who wants to play way more next season. Liverpool are interested in Gravenberch but Bayern have no intention to negotiate now. It will depend on the meeting between Ryan, his camp and Liverpool board. But the Reds will also have a new director of football very soon. Work in progress.