Keep an eye on Barcelona's strategies for the June transfer market as the club continues to follow the Brazilian gem Vitor Roque of Atletico Paranaense, a Brazilian U-20 star who costs around €40-50 million with add-ons included in the package. Born in 2005, the forward is on the list of many clubs but dreams of Barcelona as his next destination. However, the Blaugrana club must wait to see if it can proceed with this kind of expensive deal because everything will depend on Financial Fair Play. Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto has signed a new contract until 2024 with a clause to extend for a further season. Also, Atlético Madrid will soon complete the signing of Caglar Soyuncu as a free agent from Leicester, the verbal agreement is ready and the move will soon become a reality.

Firmino to leave Liverpool

In England, Liverpool's revolution has just begun. Roberto Firmino is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season -- the decision has been made. The Brazilian striker will not sign a new contract even though there was a proposal on the table from the club for a short-term deal. Firmino feels he is ready for a new challenge and communicated his decision to Jurgen Klopp to be clear and respectful with Liverpool. He's expected not to join any other Premier League club to respect the Reds. Not only Firmino, because Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also have the possibility of leaving on a free transfer in the summer while James Milner will decide at the end of the current season. Arthur Melo will return to Juventus because Liverpool will not activate the buy option clause.

Juventus won't keep Paredes

In Italy, Juventus are not willing to activate the buy option clause to sign Leandro Paredes, the Argentinian midfielder is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain in July. Remaining in Paris, there is still no definitive green light for Lionel Messi's new contract with PSG. The new contacts are expected after the match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (CBS and Paramount+), but after the verbal agreement in December, no clarification has yet been made on the salary, the length of the contract and the signatures on the documents. For these reasons, the situation so far remains open.

Inter want to extend Calhanoglu

Quick note from the Serie A after Juventus -- Inter are now closing in on the agreement to extend the contract of Hakan Calhanoglu for the next five years, no way for Leeds or Southampton move, while Manchester United, after winning the Carabao Cup, are planning the future with David de Gea as goalkeeper. Negotiations continue to find an agreement on a new deal as the current one expires in June. De Gea wants to stay and the talks will continue in the coming weeks. It's just a matter of time for Bukayo Saka to sign a new five-year deal with Arsenal, while William Saliba has given his priority to stay and negotiations will proceed to extend his contract as well.