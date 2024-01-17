When looking at domestic cup matches, there are always interesting stories behind the teams that appear in them but few can match Unionistas de Salamanca CF who will be hosting Barcelona in the last 16 of the Spanish Copa Del Rey on Thursday. Founded in 2013 by fans of Union Deportiva Salamanca, Unionistas are a fan-owned club that rose from the lowest division in Spanish soccer to the third tier in only four seasons. Currently they sit in 13th place in Group 1 of the two groups in Premera Federacion but, spectacularly, in the cup they'll now host Barcelona after knocking Villarreal out on penalties.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How they got here

The Copa Del Rey has reached the round of 16, and the Unionistas are now the lowest-ranked side with everyone in the final 16 but them and second-division Tenerife hailing from La Liga. Upsetting Barcelona would be a historic moment not only in the history of the club but also in the history of the entire Copa Del Rey. It took a penalty for Alfred Planas to score against Villarreal but holding the La Liga side to only one goal in 120 minutes of play is quite the feat, before keeping their cool in a penalty shootout to advance to the round of 16 for the first time in club history. Unionistas faced Real Madrid in the round of 32 in the 2019-20 season but this match against Barcelona will still be the biggest game to have come to their home ground of Queen Sofia which sits exactly the number of owners in 4,895. Also facing SD Gernika Club and Sporting Gijon so far, Unionistas have allowed one goal in three matches while scoring five.

Club History

After 90 years of existence, Union Depirtiva Salamanca were liquidated due to unpaid debts in June of 2013 leading to fans founding Unionistas de Salamanca CF. It's a simple name but it's dripping with meaning. The club translates as "supporters of soccer club Salamanca," but that's deeply symbolic since the club is actually owned by the fans. Supported by volunteers in the club's infancy, Unionistas continued to gain support leading to the first elections taking place in March of 2014 ahead of debuting for the 2014-15 season. That debut season saw Unionistas win the Provincial of Salamanca to get promoted, a feat that they'd continue moving up a level in two of the three years that followed until now settling in the third division. That 2018 trophy has been the last piece of silverware won by the club, but as long as they remain in the Copa Del Rey, they can dream of more in the future.

Can they topple Barcelona?

It will be a tall task with sportsbooks giving Union de Salmanaca +2100 odds to win the match, but with how their defense has performed in the competition so far, there's always a chance to make waves. In the round of 32, Barcelona struggled to contain Barbastro, a team from the fifth division, and needed an 88th minute penalty from Robert Lewandowski for the eventual winner. So, if Unionistas get to face a Barcelona playing like that, and are able to go ahead early, Barcelona may crack to make a historic moment possible. And Barcelona may be facing a hangover, as well, after their El Clasico loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

How to watch and odds

