Who's Playing
- Udinese @ AC Milan
- Current Records: Udinese 0-7-3, AC Milan 7-1-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
What to Know
Udinese will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Udinese's last four games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Udinese has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. Udinese and Monza played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it four straight for Udinese.
Meanwhile, AC Milan played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Napoli. Both of AC Milan's goals came from Olivier Giroud, while Napoli's came from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori.
The draws rounded Udinese's record out to 0-7-3 and AC Milan's to 7-1-2.
Udinese beat AC Milan 3-1 in their previous matchup back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for Udinese since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
AC Milan is a huge favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -228 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Udinese.
- Mar 18, 2023 - Udinese 3 vs. AC Milan 1
- Aug 13, 2022 - AC Milan 4 vs. Udinese 2
- Feb 25, 2022 - Udinese 1 vs. AC Milan 1
- Dec 11, 2021 - AC Milan 1 vs. Udinese 1
- Mar 03, 2021 - Udinese 1 vs. AC Milan 1
- Nov 01, 2020 - AC Milan 2 vs. Udinese 1
- Jan 19, 2020 - AC Milan 3 vs. Udinese 2
- Aug 25, 2019 - Udinese 1 vs. AC Milan 0
- Apr 02, 2019 - Udinese 1 vs. AC Milan 1
- Nov 04, 2018 - AC Milan 1 vs. Udinese 0