Who's Playing

Udinese @ AC Milan

Current Records: Udinese 0-7-3, AC Milan 7-1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Udinese will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Udinese's last four games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Udinese has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. Udinese and Monza played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it four straight for Udinese.

Meanwhile, AC Milan played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Napoli. Both of AC Milan's goals came from Olivier Giroud, while Napoli's came from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori.

The draws rounded Udinese's record out to 0-7-3 and AC Milan's to 7-1-2.

Udinese beat AC Milan 3-1 in their previous matchup back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for Udinese since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

AC Milan is a huge favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -228 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Udinese.