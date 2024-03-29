Chelsea return to club soccer on Saturday and resume their search for potential European qualification with a visit from Burnley in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's men host Vincent Kompany's side at Stamford Bridge with the Blues having won 4-1 at Turf Moor earlier this year. Chelsea are into the FA Cup semifinals and will now face Manchester City while the Clarets are long gone after losing to Tottenham Hotspur and can only hope for EPL survival. Pochettino's side are climbing slowly towards the top half and the European places and are eight points behind Manchester United in sixth with 11 games to go. Chelsea are grinding out results and have won five games and drawn two since early February, scoring in each of their last 11 games. A 2-1 win over Brentford has given Burnley hope but it still looks tricky for Kompany's men to avoid the drop with the Clarets still five points adrift of safety. With Everton and Sheffield United coming up, avoiding defeat for a fifth time in six visits to Stamford Bridge could prove useful for Burnley.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 30 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England Watch: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -350; Draw +480; Burnley +800



Team news

Chelsea: Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Lesley Ugochukwu are all out while Levi Colwill, Carney Chukwuemeka, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are also out. Ben Chilwell has picked up a knock while Enzo Fernandez is not yet back in training. Malo Gusto was ill but should now be well enough to play and Mykhaylo Mudryk will also hope to start ahead of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke. Thiago Silva and Djordje Petrovic could come back in while Nicolas Jackson should lead the line once more.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Burnley: Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all out while Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil are doubts. David Datro Fofana is ineligible to face his parent club so expect to see Lyle Foster or Zeki Amdouni alongside Wilson Odobert. James Trafford will be aiming to displace Arijanet Muric while Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson could start in the middle.

Potential Burnley XI: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Odobert, Foster.

Prediction

Although this could be tricky for Chelsea they should just about be able to get the points over the line to continue their rise towards the top half while Burnley will have to target survival points from other games. Pick: Chelsea 2, Burnley 1.