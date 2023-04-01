Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Cremonese

Current Records: Atalanta 13-6-8; Cremonese 1-10-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Cremonese will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Atalanta at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Cremonese fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

Cremonese haven't won a game since March 6th, a trend which continued last Saturday. They and Monza ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Atalanta gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They had just enough and edged Empoli out 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 86 minute mark.

Cremonese will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Atalanta are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -155 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.