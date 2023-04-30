Serie A is back in action on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sampdoria @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Sampdoria 3-8-20, Fiorentina 11-9-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Fiorentina. They will be playing in front of their home fans against Sampdoria at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Since Fiorentina's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Fiorentina might have drawn first blood against Monza on Sunday, but it was Monza who got the last laugh. Fiorentina fell just short of Monza by a score of 3-2. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since April 1st.

Sampdoria also haven't seen a win for a while (their last was back in March), and their contest on Saturday did nothing to help. Neither they nor Spezia could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday.

Odds

Fiorentina are a huge favorite against Sampdoria, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -331 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

