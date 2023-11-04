Serie A is back in action this weekend across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Salernitana

Current Records: Napoli 5-3-2, Salernitana 0-4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Napoli will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Arechi. Despite being away, Napoli is favored nonetheless.

Last Sunday, neither Napoli nor AC Milan could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Both of AC Milan's goals came from Olivier Giroud, while Napoli's came from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori.

Meanwhile, Salernitana has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They fell just short of Genoa by a score of 1-0.

Napoli's season record now sits at 5-3-2, while Salernitana is 0-4-6.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -228 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli won 3 games and tied 1 game in their last 4 contests with Salernitana.