Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Juventus @ Sassuolo
- Current Records: Juventus 3-1-0, Sassuolo 1-0-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Sassuolo at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Despite being away, Juventus is nonetheless the favorites in this one.
Juventus haven't lost a game since May 28th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Lazio. It was an even better day for Dusan Vlahovic as he scored two goals for his team.
Meanwhile, Sassuolo and Frosinone combined for 13 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Sassuolo fell 4-2 to Frosinone. Andrea Pinamonti probably wasn't to happy after the match; he scored both goals and still walked away with the losing team.
What a start it's been for Juventus: they've won three of their first four matches so far this season, giving them a steller 3-1-0 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-0-3 Lazio (Juventus' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 12.5% over those games). Sassuolo's loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 1-0-3.
Odds
Juventus is a solid favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -123 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sassuolo.
- Apr 16, 2023 - Sassuolo 1 vs. Juventus 0
- Aug 15, 2022 - Juventus 3 vs. Sassuolo 0
- Apr 25, 2022 - Juventus 2 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Oct 27, 2021 - Sassuolo 2 vs. Juventus 1
- May 12, 2021 - Juventus 3 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Jan 10, 2021 - Juventus 3 vs. Sassuolo 1
- Jul 15, 2020 - Juventus 3 vs. Sassuolo 3
- Dec 01, 2019 - Sassuolo 2 vs. Juventus 2
- Feb 10, 2019 - Juventus 3 vs. Sassuolo 0
- Sep 16, 2018 - Juventus 2 vs. Sassuolo 1