Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Juventus 3-1-0, Sassuolo 1-0-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Sassuolo at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Despite being away, Juventus is nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Juventus haven't lost a game since May 28th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Lazio. It was an even better day for Dusan Vlahovic as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo and Frosinone combined for 13 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Sassuolo fell 4-2 to Frosinone. Andrea Pinamonti probably wasn't to happy after the match; he scored both goals and still walked away with the losing team.

What a start it's been for Juventus: they've won three of their first four matches so far this season, giving them a steller 3-1-0 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-0-3 Lazio (Juventus' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 12.5% over those games). Sassuolo's loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 1-0-3.

Odds

Juventus is a solid favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -123 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sassuolo.