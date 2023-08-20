Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+ on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Udinese

Current Records: Juventus 0-0-0, Udinese 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Dacia Arena

Dacia Arena TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Juventus will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against Udinese. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 p.m. ET on August 20th at Dacia Arena.

Looking back to last season, Juventus finished on the right side of .500 (22-6-10), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Udinese didn't have their best season, finishing 11-13-14.

Juventus is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 19-6-7 record as favorites last season. Juventus fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A game netted those bettors $2,510.68. Sadly, Udinese will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-3-11 as such last year.

Juventus beat Udinese by a goal in their previous matchup back in June, winning 1-0. Will the White and Blacks repeat their success, or do the Little Zebras have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Juventus is a solid favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -115 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.