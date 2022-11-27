Inter Miami could be in for quite a splash as according to The Sunday Times, they're close to signing Lionel Messi on a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer's history. Inter Miami have been linked to the Argentine superstar on and off as his PSG contract expires in the summer of 2023. The club -- which is owned by David Beckham -- would look to add Messi at that time on a free transfer. CBS Sports understands that PSG officials have dismissed these claims but considering how much this has come around, where there's smoke, there could be fire.

According to the report, Miami have also looked at some of Messi's former Barcelona teammates, specifically Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez. While Fabregas is currently playing with Como in Serie B as of the World Cup, Suarez is now a free agent due to his short-term contract with Nacional being until joining Uruguay for the World Cup. Miami have empty Designated Player spots to recruit stars as their sanctions are being lifted for fielding too many Designated Players in the past. According to The Sunday Times, Miami are confident that Messi will sign following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Any club in the world would love to add Messi to their ranks as Barcelona are confident in Messi returning and PSG are confident in him extending his contract, but no team will publically declare themselves out of the race until it has been run. The new information that Miami are essentially putting together a recruitment strategy that not only includes a hefty salary but also former teammates, it could be enough to get a signature across the line.

A move to Miami would be a seismic one for the club and MLS. Tides are already changing with Gareth Bale in Los Angeles and Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto, but Messi is in a different stratosphere. It's just the kind of move that the league is looking for ahead of the 2026 World Cup that will be in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.