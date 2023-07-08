Major League Soccer has a jam-packed slate on Saturday evening. There are 14 games scheduled across the league, with an intriguing matchup set for Audi Field. DC United hosts Inter Miami in an Eastern Conference tilt. DC United won the first matchup between the clubs in early June, with Inter Miami looking to return the favor in the rematch.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists DC United as the -210 favorite (risk $210 to win $100) in its latest DC United vs. Inter Miami odds. Inter Miami is a +550 underdog, a draw is priced at +330, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

DC United vs. Inter Miami money line: DC -210, Draw +330, Miami +550

DC United vs. Inter Miami spread: DC -1.5 (+130)

DC United vs. Inter Miami over-under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back DC United

DC United have plenty of advantages in this matchup. DC United have won two of the last three games overall and, just one month ago, DC United crushed the possession battle (69%) in a win over Inter Miami on the road. On offense, 32-year-old forward Christian Benteke leads the way, ranking in the top 10 of MLS with eight goals, including one against Miami in the first matchup. Benteke is flanked by Mateusz Klich, who ranks in the top 10 of MLS with five assists, and DC United is facing a vulnerable Inter Miami side.

Miami is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with only 17 points, and the club has a -11 goal differential. That gets even uglier on the road, with Miami losing eight of nine games away from home with only five goals. DC United have been strong at Audi Field, posting a +6 goal differential with four wins and three draws in 10 matches. That includes only 12 goals allowed in those 10 contests. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have struggled on the whole this season, but the recent results are quite encouraging. Miami has back-to-back draws in the last two matches, pushing Columbus and Austin to the brink. Both opponents have superior 2023 profiles to Miami, but the club responded well and is coalescing as the season goes along.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender ranks in the top four of MLS with 70 saves this season, and former MLS MVP Josef Martinez has given Inter Miami a shot in the arm on offense. Martinez, who became the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach at least 100 regular season goals, has scored a goal in three of the last four matches for Inter Miami. He has six goals on the season and is a threat to find the back of the net at any moment. See which team to pick here.

