The 2023 Leagues Cup continues on Wednesday with a full slate on the pitch. A marquee Round of 32 matchup pits Orlando City SC against Inter Miami in a clash between MLS franchises. The game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and it is the third match for Lionel Messi with Inter Miami. Both teams advanced with back-to-back victories, including a blowout win for Inter Miami over Atlanta United and a narrow win for Orlando City SC over Liga MX squad Santos Laguna.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC money line: Miami -145, Draw +295, Orlando +360

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC spread: Miami -0.5 (-145)

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have a different form with Messi in the middle of the squad's attack. Messi remains a tremendously dynamic force at the age of 36, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is a threat to score or create a high-level chance at any moment. After signing a contract through the 2025 MLS season, Messi has scored three goals and created an assist in just two games. He is the only player to win two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls, and Messi is a three-time UEFA Men's Player of the Year with a one-of-a-kind profile.

Inter Miami are also 2-0 with Messi on board and 3-0 in the last three non-MLS competitions. That includes a thrilling 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in Messi's debut, but Inter Miami also showed off its new upside with a thrashing of Atlanta United in the last Leagues Cup match. Inter Miami's dynamism was apparent around Messi, and 28-year-old midfielder Robert Taylor also added two goals in that convincing victory. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Orlando City

Orlando City won the last head-to-head matchup against Inter Miami by a 3-1 margin on May 20 in Fort Lauderdale. As such, the club won't be deterred by a familiar MLS opponent, and Orlando are currently in the top five of the Eastern Conference this season. The club has allowed only 28 goals in 23 MLS matches, and Orlando defeated both Liga MX power Santos Laguna and MLS foe Houston Dynamo to reach this point in Leagues Cup action. Both wins were close-fought, but Orlando made plays when needed, and 22-year-old standout Duncan McGuire is a true X-factor.

He has scored in three straight games across competition, including both Leagues Cup contests. McGuire leads the club with eight goals in league play this season, and he is also No. 2 in the entire league in scoring 0.88 goals per 90 minutes. Inter Miami has undoubtedly improved with Messi, but Miami also has an 11-match winless streak in MLS games and the club has the fewest points (18) in MLS this season. See which team to back here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Orlando City picks

